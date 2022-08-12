The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cop Formerly Charged Over Murder Of Freddie Gray Now In Charge Of Investigating Same Department – What Could Go Wrong?

August 12, 2022   |   Tags:
In 2015, the world would be exposed to the horrifying practice of “nickel rides” following the death of Freddie Gray. Out of the six officers charged in Gray’s death, Lieutenant Brian Rice and Officers Edward Nero and Caesar Goodson were acquitted, and Sergeant Alicia White and Officers William Porter and Garrett Miller had their charges …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x