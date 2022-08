Fauci Touts the ‘Fauci Effect,’ Suggests He Symbolizes ‘Integrity’ and ‘Truth’

August 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, boasted of being an embodiment of truth and integrity. […] The post Fauci Touts the 'Fauci Effect,' Suggests He Symbolizes 'Integrity' and 'Truth' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...