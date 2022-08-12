Matt Welch Talks Taxes on The Reason Rundown With Peter Suderman

August 12, 2022 | Tags: IRS, REASON, taxes

Happy Friday, Reason Roundtable listeners!

You already know Peter Suderman as a panelist on The Reason Roundtable. But now Suderman also has a podcast of his own, The Reason Rundown, which features a single Reason journalist talking about a single big issue every Friday.

This week's guest is another Roundtable member—Matt Welch, who's talking about Democrats' plan to expand the Internal Revenue Service.

It's a fun, informative, personal conversation, and it's the sort of thing you'll hear every week on The Reason Rundown With Peter Suderman. This is the seventh episode of The Reason Rundown, so if you like what you hear, there's more to catch up on (and more to come).

You can listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcast feeds.

