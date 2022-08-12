The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Tragic Irony of the Rushdie Stabbing at Chautauqua

August 12, 2022   |   Tags:
The fact that Salman Rushdie was stabbed at Chautauqua is perversely and tragically ironic.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x