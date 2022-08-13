Bryson Gray Drops Song About the FBI Raiding Trump

August 13, 2022

Christian conservative rapper Bryson Gray is no stranger to tackling controversial topics from the right perspective. He’s famous for getting banned by many networks over “Let’s Go Brandon” and has since hit topics such as grooming, voter fraud, and the various lies of the Biden-Harris regime.

Shortly after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Gray dropped this song. As he points out, there’s a double standard in our two-tier justice system. Why have the Clintons never been raided?

I made a song about the FBI raiding Trump pic.twitter.com/SU15is3VvY — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) August 10, 2022

The entertainment industry may be rife with “woke” radical leftists, but at least that helps to highlight strong talents like Bryson Gray and a handful of other entertainers who don’t hate this nation.

