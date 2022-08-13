The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Faucimentalism

August 13, 2022   |  
 “I represent science,” Dr. Anthony Fauci proclaimed last year, charging that his critics were only attacking science. That is a tough act to follow but […]

Source


Read More...

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x