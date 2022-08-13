FBI Seized Trump Records Covered by Attorney-Client Privilege and Executive Privilege but REFUSES to Allow Special Master

The Biden-Harris Department of Justice is abusing Donald Trump’s attorney-client privilege as well as executive privilege, but is refusing to allow a special master to be assigned to review the documents. This is a major breach of protocol, not to mention an attack on Trump’s rights as a citizen and former president.

Attorney-client privilege protects correspondence between the attorney and client, as most know. Executive privilege refers to documents designated as sensitive correspondence between a president and his advisors.

According to Fox News:

The FBI seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege during its raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News, adding that the Justice Department opposed Trump lawyers’ request for the appointment of an independent, special master to review the records. Sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Saturday that the former president’s team was informed that boxes labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33, and a set of documents—all seen on the final page of the FBI’s property receipt —contained information covered by attorney-client privilege. The FBI seized classified records from Trump’s Palm Beach home during its unprecedented Monday morning raid, including some marked as top secret. But the former president is disputing the classification, saying the records have been declassified. The warrant and property receipt from the FBI’s Monday search were formally unsealed Friday afternoon.

If this report is confirmed, the FBI and DOJ would be exercising arguably the most egregious offenses against Trump as a citizen as well as a former president. But we may not see this play out properly unless Republicans are able to take back majorities in the House and Senate, at which point oversight committees in both chambers can investigate and level punishments. The Biden-Harris regime’s DoJ isn’t going to investigate itself and not Inspectors General will touch it unless forced.

