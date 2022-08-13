Feds Who Raided Mar-a-Lago Are Under Investigation by John Durham . . . for Russiagate Hoax

August 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

With every layer of the FBI corruption that gets peeled back, the whole thing smells worse and worse. The latest report reveals that those who raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home should have been recused because of connections to and an investigation regarding past malfeasance.

According to investigative journalist Paul Sperry:

“Sources say the FBI agents and officials who were involved in the raid on former President Trump’s home work in the same CounterIntelligence Division of the FBI that investigated Trump in the Russiagate hoax and are actively under criminal investigation by Special Counsel John Durham for potentially abusing their power investigating Trump in the Russian fraud and therefore have a potential conflict of interest and should have been RECUSED from participating in this supposed “espionage” investigation at Mar-a-Lago.”

It’s a long sentence, so let’s break it down. According to Sperry’s sources, some or all of those who raided Mar-a-Lago were also involved in the Russiagate scandal. They are currently under investigation by John Durham for possible crimes. They should have been recused from the raid altogether.

Knowing this, why would they be the ones involved? Certainly the FBI is aware that the agents and officials are under investigation regarding their handling of past hoaxes against Donald Trump. Is there something special about this particular unit? Are they the FBI’s “go-to bagmen” who do the dirty work for the Deep State?

It’s actually potentially worse than that. According to Kellyanne Richardson from Defiant America:

Kash Patel, a former Federal Prosecutor and Department of Defense official under former President Donald Trump, has revealed a key flaw in the Biden Department of Justice’s claims following the FBI raid on Trump’s estate at Mar-a-Lago. Patel explained that reports of classified materials found at the Palm Beach property are misleading because the documents were already declassified. “Trump declassified whole sets of materials in anticipation of leaving government that he thought the American public should have the right to read themselves,” But it seems that team Trump has more information! The left was coming after President Donald Trump, daring him to release the warrant regarding the FBI raid on his home. Trump isn’t blinking. He’s not acting like someone who thinks he has a lot to fear from this. He announced he was all for releasing the warrant, and he now he’s commented on how the raid was completely unnecessary. He had been in talks with the National Archives for a while and had already turned over several boxes of documents in June. So that’s why the raid isn’t making logical sense.

We’ll be monitoring this whole situation very closely. It’s not uncommon for America First patriots to jump the gun and report great news that may or may not be properly sourced. Then again, it’s equally common for the clowns in Washington DC to let their ego and thirst for power get the better of them, especially when they succumb to Trump Derangement Syndrome. Either this is premature journalism or a case of total idiocy by the Deep State.

We are testing comments at Substack. Please comment there.

The post Feds Who Raided Mar-a-Lago Are Under Investigation by John Durham . . . for Russiagate Hoax appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...