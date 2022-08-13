House Passes $740 Billion Tax, Climate and Health Care Bill, Includes $80 Billion for IRS Enforcement

August 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The House gave final legislative approval Friday to a $740 billion package President Joe Biden has said he will sign. The so-called Inflation Reduction Act passed the House 220-207 with […] The post House Passes $740 Billion Tax, Climate and Health Care Bill, Includes $80 Billion for IRS Enforcement appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...