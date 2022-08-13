The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

House Passes $740 Billion Tax, Climate and Health Care Bill, Includes $80 Billion for IRS Enforcement

August 13, 2022   |   Tags:

The House gave final legislative approval Friday to a $740 billion package President Joe Biden has said he will sign. The so-called Inflation Reduction Act passed the House 220-207 with […] The post House Passes $740 Billion Tax, Climate and Health Care Bill, Includes $80 Billion for IRS Enforcement appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x