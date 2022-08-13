Kate Shemirani: Cardiac Symptoms, Heart Attacks & How To Maintain Good Heart Health (Video)

In England, when you phone in an emergency, armed police are dispatched instead of EMTs. What could go wrong? And with the increase of heart attacks, myocarditis and other heart issues directly resulting from those dangerous, experimental CONvid shots, things are only getting worse. Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to …



Read More...