“Tijuana Under Attack!”: Sudden Eruption Of Cartel Violence Leaves Cars Burned Across Border City

"Tijuana Under Attack!": Sudden Eruption Of Cartel Violence Leaves Cars Burned Across Border City

The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana has requested all American government employees to shelter in place until further notice after cartel violence erupted in parts of northern Mexico. 

The violence began in Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican city on the Rio Grande, just south of El Paso, Texas, with a prison battle between two rival cartels that left eleven people dead -- then the chaos spread outside into the streets of city streets of Juarez, according to the Times of San Diego.

By the weekend, the violence moved west, warranting the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana to advise Americans to shelter in place after a sudden eruption of violent crime. 

"The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada and Tecate," the consulate said. "U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice."

San Deigo County Vice Chair Nora Vargas warned all "binational residents to be cautious and follow the recommendations from government officials and avoid unnecessary travel to allow authorities to do their work and maintain safety. My thoughts are with those impacted by the incidents."

Here's footage of the chaos spreading through Tijuana has cartels duke it out. 

The San Diego Union-Tribune noted has gone into lockdown after the violence.  

