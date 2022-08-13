"Tijuana Under Attack!": Sudden Eruption Of Cartel Violence Leaves Cars Burned Across Border City

The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana has requested all American government employees to shelter in place until further notice after cartel violence erupted in parts of northern Mexico.

The violence began in Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican city on the Rio Grande, just south of El Paso, Texas, with a prison battle between two rival cartels that left eleven people dead -- then the chaos spread outside into the streets of city streets of Juarez, according to the Times of San Diego.

By the weekend, the violence moved west, warranting the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana to advise Americans to shelter in place after a sudden eruption of violent crime.

"The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada and Tecate," the consulate said. "U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice."

1/2 The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate. U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice. pic.twitter.com/oghBX1P7qX — U.S. Consulate Tijuana (@ConsuladoUSATJ) August 13, 2022

San Deigo County Vice Chair Nora Vargas warned all "binational residents to be cautious and follow the recommendations from government officials and avoid unnecessary travel to allow authorities to do their work and maintain safety. My thoughts are with those impacted by the incidents."

Here's footage of the chaos spreading through Tijuana has cartels duke it out.

Narco attack on the U.S. border. The cartels carried out simultaneous attacks in Tijuana, Mexicali, and Tecate. pic.twitter.com/q3YVj9Dqn4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 13, 2022

Please be careful if any of you are in Tijuana! The Jalisco Cartel has sent a message to not be out in the streets after 10pm !! pic.twitter.com/gd245mu7uG — b:-) (@queentrizz) August 13, 2022

Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate are under seige in Mexico. Many vehicles are being set on fire, stores being set on fire, roadblocks, etc... This is the beginning of War! More updates soon as they come in. Please pray for Mexico and what they are experiencing. pic.twitter.com/jvImLKPuBA — AmySutton (@TeamAmerica2020) August 13, 2022

