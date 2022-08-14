Comey-Clinton Mashup Is the Song You Needed to Hear Today

Back in 2016 when then-FBI Director James Comey revealed that Hillary Clinton had likely committed major crimes but that no prosecutor would be willing to file charges, a video was produced mashing up their various comments on the issue. It applies nicely today in light of the recent raid on Mar-a-Lago and other attacks against Donald Trump.

Just a fun little video for a Sunday…

