Dad of Three Jumps Into Action as ‘Allahu Akbar’ Rings Out on Plane

August 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A father of three prevented a potential tragedy with his quick action on a flight last week. According to the U.K.’s Mirror, 35-year-old Phillip O’Brien was on a Jet2 flight […] The post Dad of Three Jumps Into Action as 'Allahu Akbar' Rings Out on Plane appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...