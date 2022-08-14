How Does She Find the Time? With a Little Help From Her Non-Breastfeeding Partner.

In recent years there has been a steady stream of books complaining about women not succeeding in the workplace because they are asked to do too much at home and—spoiler alert—if America were only more like Scandinavia everything would be much better. Books like Overwhelmed by Brigid Schulte and Opting Back In by Pamela Stone and Meg Lovejoy or most recently Ambitious Like a Mother by Lara Bazelon. Even plenty of books that are not about the uneven distribution of labor in the home make passing reference to the difficulties faced by working women who are asked not only do to more of the housework and child care but also have the emotional burden of having to keep track of everyone's schedules and whether the family is about to run out of toothpaste or Cheerios. Heck, there are shelves full of fiction that detail these problems. Allison Pearson's I Don't Know How She Does It could really be the title of dozens of novels and movies on this topic. The post How Does She Find the Time? With a Little Help From Her Non-Breastfeeding Partner. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



