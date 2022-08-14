Kari Lake Says Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Have “BDE”
August 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
For those who don’t have teen kids, I’ll spoil it for you. “BDE” stands for “Big Dick Energy.” Yep, she went there. Watch:
.@KariLake says that @RonDeSantisFL and President Trump both have “BDE” pic.twitter.com/zVthl3YcmM
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 15, 2022
