New Research Finds CIA Used Black Americans As Drugs Experiment Guinea Pigs

August 14, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Oh, that the American people would fulfill the words of John F. Kennedy and splinter the Central Intelligence Agency into a thousand pieces. However, it continues to not only destabilize the world, but also the united States of America. The CIA used black American as drugs experiment guinea pigs, which now, we’re seeing the entire …



Read More...