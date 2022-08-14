The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Top Recruits Refuse To Work For Google Or Amazon Over Involvement In Israeli War Crimes

Israel has long stood accused of various war crimes, specifically against the Palestinians.  Now many Google and Amazon employees are fighting against their employers in resisting them in their participation in Amazon and Google aiding the Israeli government during assaults on Gaza and occupied East Jerusalem. Jessica Buxbaum reports: As Google and Amazon employees fight …


