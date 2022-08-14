Top Recruits Refuse To Work For Google Or Amazon Over Involvement In Israeli War Crimes

August 14, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Israel has long stood accused of various war crimes, specifically against the Palestinians. Now many Google and Amazon employees are fighting against their employers in resisting them in their participation in Amazon and Google aiding the Israeli government during assaults on Gaza and occupied East Jerusalem. Jessica Buxbaum reports: As Google and Amazon employees fight …



Read More...