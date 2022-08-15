Fauci and CDC Won’t Admit Mistakes

On August 11, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) rescinded and altered key recommendations such as disparate treatment for vaccinated and unvaccinated persons, natural immunity, and six-foot distancing measures.

“The CDC is admitting it was wrong here, although they won’t put it in those words,” Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford University, told The Epoch Times.

“What they’ll say is that, well, ‘the population is more immunized now, has more natural immunity now, and now is the time—the science has changed.’”

As Dr. Bhattacharya noted, a large percentage of the U.S. population has had natural immunity or protection from prior infection. More than 80 percent of the elderly population had protection from the severe disease from COVID-19 vaccines, previous infection, or both, since 2021. So the CDC changes, though two years late, Dr. Bhattacharya explains, were “a good step.” As The Epoch Times notes, there’s another back story here.

The guidance in the CDC revisions is “closely aligned” with the principles of the Great Barrington Declaration, co-authored by Dr. Bhattacharya in 2020 and signed by thousands of scientists. The declaration called for “focused protection on the elderly and fewer restrictions on others.” This approach did not find favor with the federal medical establishment.

Dr. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, and Dr. Fauci stated that “there needs to be a quick and devastating take-down” of the declaration’s premises. Collins then told the Washington Post that the declaration was “a fringe component of epidemiology. This is not mainstream science. It’s dangerous.”

Instead of engaging in debate with the Great Barrington scientists, Collins and Fauci attempt to shut them down. That is not science, but it is dangerous to free speech and public health. What the Great Barrington Declaration recommended is now taken up by the CDC, which fails to admit that it made mistakes. On that front, the federal agency is hardly alone.

Dr. Fauci is a medical doctor, but his bio shows no advanced molecular biology or biochemistry degrees. Director of NIAID since 1984, Dr. Fauci has reversed himself several times but now claims “I represent science” and that his critics are attacking science itself.

Drs. Collins and Fauci both lied about funding dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Collins conveniently retired last year, and Dr. Fauci, a government bureaucrat since 1968, remains at the helm of NIAID. Whitecoat supremacists never have to say they’re sorry.

