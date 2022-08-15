The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

From Social Media To Napping: The List Of Reasons Healthy People Die Of Heart Attacks Seems To Be Growing

August 15, 2022   |   Tags:
In the post COVID-19 aftermath, it seems like an article comes out every week detailing the new ways in which young people can have a heart attack. According to several analyses, there is a trend in which more young people appear to be suffering from heart attacks and strokes than before COVID-19. This has led …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x