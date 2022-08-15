Salman Rushdie Stabbed, Authorities & Media Search for Motive

So much of the news today involves avoidance of the obvious. establishment media to end their denial and obfuscation about Islam and jihad than an attack on the world’s highest-profile “blasphemer,” but no such luck. Thirty-three years after the death fatwa was pronounced against Salman Rushdie and a bounty put on his head for (in …



Read More...