The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WAIT! What Happened to the Democrats’ Precious “Separation of Church & State”? Pelosi on So-Called “Inflation Reduction Act”: ‘It’s About Values—Values Espoused by [Marxist] Pope Francis . . . ‘

August 15, 2022   |   Tags:

The post WAIT! What Happened to the Democrats’ Precious “Separation of Church & State”? Pelosi on So-Called “Inflation Reduction Act”: ‘It’s About Values—Values Espoused by [Marxist] Pope Francis . . . ‘ appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x