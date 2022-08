Woman Who Was A Tomboy Thanks God She Didn’t Grow Up Today When Her Boobs Would Get Hacked Off

August 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA — According to sources, local woman Carli Bamkins — who was a tomboy in the '90s — is thanking God she didn't grow up today when her boobs would get hacked off by a gender surgeon.



