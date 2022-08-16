The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden DOJ Tells Court Details Used to Justify Mar-a-Lago Search Must be Kept Secret

August 16, 2022   |   Tags:

Ordinary Americans and news organizations are demanding to know the reasons behind last week’s FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s home in South Florida’s Mar-a-Lago Club, but President Joe […] The post Biden DOJ Tells Court Details Used to Justify Mar-a-Lago Search Must be Kept Secret appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x