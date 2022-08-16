The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: While Dems Laud ‘Transformational’ Green Energy Bill, Americans’ Climate Concerns Reach New Low

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which will funnel $386 billion toward green energy initiatives. For weeks, Democratic lawmakers said the "transformational" spending is necessary to combat climate change. The post WATCH: While Dems Laud ‘Transformational’ Green Energy Bill, Americans’ Climate Concerns Reach New Low appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


