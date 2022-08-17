Brickbat: Popping the Question

August 17, 2022 | Tags: marriage, REASON

Those who refuse a marriage proposal in Mangalmé, Chad, now face a fine of up to £30 (about $36). The fine, set by the local Higher Islamic Council, is called "amchilini" and is rooted in Sharia law. Critics say the law will be used to penalize teenage girls who refuse to marry older men. About 70 percent of Chadian females marry before 18, and 30 percent marry before 15.

The post Brickbat: Popping the Question appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...