Reason is the Enemy of Faith! Carnal Men Speaking of Spiritual Matters?

“For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ.” -Galatians 1:12 I have heard on many occasions men try to convince men of spiritual things, while they are yet in their reprobate state (Titus 1:16). I have also seen many times them revert to historical …



