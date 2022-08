Ron Wyden’s Wife Raked in PPP Loans While Laying Off Hundreds

August 17, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Oregon Democratic senator Ron Wyden warned early in the pandemic that wealthy business owners could abuse the Paycheck Protection Program. Financial disclosures suggest his wife did just that. The post Ron Wyden’s Wife Raked in PPP Loans While Laying Off Hundreds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...