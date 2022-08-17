She Won Her Texas Primary as an Unabashed Liberal. Now Michelle Vallejo Is Abandoning Her Far-Left Policies.

August 17, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

South Texas Democrat Michelle Vallejo won a bitter primary fight by embracing a slew of far-left policies. Now, the congressional hopeful is abandoning those progressive positions as she approaches a difficult general election campaign. The post She Won Her Texas Primary as an Unabashed Liberal. Now Michelle Vallejo Is Abandoning Her Far-Left Policies. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...