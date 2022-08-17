States Warn BlackRock to Stop Pushing Political Agenda

August 17, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

A growing coalition of state governments is pushing back against the world’s largest asset manager, saying it is putting its political agenda over the interests of clients and even U.S. national security. Last week, a group of 19 state attorneys general from Republican-leaning states sent a strongly worded letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink demanding …



Read More...