As If Millions Of Apes Suddenly Cried Out In Terror: Ryan Cohen Dumps Entire BBBY Stake

We tried - we really tried - to warn millions of retail traders, from the reddit apes, to the mom and pops, to the basement dwellers, to the Robinhood fanatics - that their idol "Papa Ryan" Cohen, aka "Diamondhands" was about to rugpull them.

Rugpull: After Stratospheric Gamma Squeeze, Ryan Cohen Files To Sell Stake In Bed, Bath & Beyond https://t.co/LJT9NdHBlr — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 17, 2022

Instead, our warning was met with idiotic accusations of being everything from Citadel shills (even though they threatened to sue us for correctly accusing them of frontrunning retail investors), to being Wall Street sellouts.

Well less than 24 hours later we were proven right when Papa Ryan dumped his entire 9.5 million share-equivalent stake in BBBY just one day after the 144 filing...

... or rather before, because what is most remarkable about the one-day liquidation is that RC Ventures, Ryan Cohen's market manipulation fund, was actually dumping the shares on Wednesday morning, long before he even filed the 13G.

Now that there is no pied piper to lead the rats apes to their destruction, BBBY stock is crashing...

... and dragging GME - where Papa Cohen has yet to sell - with it.

As for Cohen, we can't help but be touched by his nobility and generosity, when just a few weeks ago he was so concerned about bagholders...

I’m sick of seeing failed executives make millions in risk free compensation while shareholders are left holding the bag — Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) June 29, 2022

... before himself leaving thousands of bagholders nursing millions of losses.

We can only hope that the outcry from this latest glaring manipulation will finally prompt the absolute morons at the SEC to finally do something about this kind of manipulative, management-driven gamma squeeze...

One day the SEC and @GaryGensler will figure out how management and top shareholders use call buying to force gamma squeezes of their own stock. But not yet.... not yet. — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 17, 2022

... but with the unprecedented amount of corruption in this administration, we are not holding our breath.