Baked Tater: CNN Dumps Fake News Host Brian Stelter and “Reliable Sources”

August 18, 2022

After 30 years on air, CNN has decided to cancel their weekend show, “Reliable Sources.” Included in the dumping is the man who hosted the show the last five years, Brian Stelter.

JUST IN – Brian Stelter is out at CNN as network cancels his show. pic.twitter.com/mdZKHSigyQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 18, 2022

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter said, promising to say more on Sunday’s show — its final episode.

According to NPR:

CNN chief Chris Licht informed Stelter of the decision yesterday. Licht has been making cuts throughout the network since taking the helm as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s takeover of the old Time Warner company. Stelter, who often touted the show’s ratings on Twitter, was among those CNN hosts targeted for frequent criticism from conservatives for his coverage of the media in the Trump years.

On a personal note, I’ll actually miss him. He was great fodder for demonstrating the hypocrisy of corporate media. The handful of Twitter conversations we had were cordial. He was a good sport, even when I called him, “Tater.”

