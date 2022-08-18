The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Betsy DeVos: Biden Is Guilty Of Sexual Harassment By His Own Terrible Title IX Rules

August 18, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
Betsy DeVosJoe Biden’s behavior toward Betsy DeVos when they first met could get him in trouble for sexual harassment under the president’s proposed changes to Title IX, the former education secretary divulged to Megyn Kelly on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Wednesday. In her only encounter with Biden, DeVos said, she was backstage after a speech […]


