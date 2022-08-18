Bill Gates, Climate Change Tyranny, IRS Brown Shirts, A Lemonade Stand & Civil War
August 18, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYIn today’s column, I want to point out several noteworthy news items. As I wrote last week, America and Western Europe are in a steep freefall that mirrors the collapse of the old Roman Empire. And the pace of that descent is increasing exponentially every day. The following items help to illustrate the utter disregard for Life …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments