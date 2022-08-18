Brickbat: Not What He’s Getting Paid For

A New Orleans court constable has been suspended without pay pending an investigation after being accused of ignoring a bystander's plea to help a woman who was being raped on a public street. A 911 call showed the bystander reporting the crime and telling the dispatcher she saw an officer parked nearby. The dispatcher told her to ask the officer for help, but when she did, the constable ignored her. The officer was off-duty but providing security for a movie shoot. "We are all shocked that anybody could get that kind of complaint and not respond timely," said Constable Edwin Shorty, who oversees that department. He did not release the deputy constable's name.

