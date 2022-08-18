Cadillac's $300,000 EV Prototype Spotted On Road For First Time

GM released a series of images showing the Cadillac Celestiq prototype, with a mystical blue and white camouflage wrap, undergoing on-road testing around the company's facilities in Michigan, according to autoblog GM Authority.

The Celestiq is Cadillac's new EV flagship model that costs a whopping $300,000. Even though the sedan has stylish lines and looks like a Lucid Motors Air (from the front), it's still a Cadillac, and the price seems ridiculous.

The electric hatchback is set to reach customers sometime in 2024 and should be equipped with an all-wheel-drive electric powertrain capable of a +300-mile driving range and packed with groundbreaking technologies (including a hands-free assisted-driving system).

Reading through the comments of autoblog Car and Driver's take on the new Cadillac -- commenters had mixed feelings about the luxury EV sedan.

One commenter said: "It's ugly and over price, and will never compete with Bentley, Mercedes, Or BMW."

"It looks great, but 2x the price of a Model S or Lucid?" someone said.

Another person said: "Ugly, bad name, overpriced, have to remember to plug it in. No thanks."

But not all comments were negative: "The most beautiful EV ever built! Hope to see it in production," someone else said.