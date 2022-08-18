Judge DEFIES CORRUPT FBI – Hearing Case To Unseal Illegal Mar-A-Lago Raid

Expose the scumbags. BREAKING: Judge DEFIES FBI, hearing case to UNSEAL Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit NOW— Could this expose the ENTIRE Regime?! pic.twitter.com/MSLxvcXW4x — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 18, 2022 Court Hears Arguments for Unsealing Records in FBI Raid of Trump’s Home By: Newsmax, 18 August 2022: A court considered on Thursday whether to unseal records containing evidence …



Read More...