Mask Ban Doesn’t Violate the First Amendment Right to Engage in Symbolic Expression

From a decision last week by the Washington Court of Appeals in Sehmel v. Shah, written by Judge Lisa Worswick, joined by Acting Chief Judge Anne Cruser and agreed with on this point by Judge Bernard Veljacic:

Appellants argue that the act of not wearing a mask communicates a political message, and is therefore entitled to the protections of the First Amendment. We disagree.

Although the First Amendment forbids restrictions on speech, federal case law has long recognized that the First Amendment protects more than the "spoken or written word." "'Speech' includes nonverbal conduct if the conduct is 'sufficiently imbued with elements of communication.'"

In deciding whether conduct may constitute speech, thereby implicating the First Amendment, courts examine whether (1) the person intended to convey a message, and (2) whether it was likely that a person who viewed the conduct would understand the message. The United States Supreme Court rejected the idea that any conduct may be labeled as speech whenever the person engaging in the conduct intends to express or communicate an idea. The expression must be "overwhelmingly apparent" and not simply a kernel of expression. The fact that "'explanatory speech is necessary is strong evidence that the conduct at issue … is not so inherently expressive that it warrants protection' as symbolic speech" [indirectly quoting Rumsfeld v. FAIR (2006)].