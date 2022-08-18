The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Students at SUNY Booted from Sexual Assault Support Group Due to Jewish Identity

Two Jewish students at the State University of New York (SUNY) at New Paltz say they were booted from a support group for sexual assault victims and harassed by members of the group due to their Jewish identity, according to a complaint filed with the Education Department. The post Students at SUNY Booted from Sexual Assault Support Group Due to Jewish Identity appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


