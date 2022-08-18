The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Union Petitions Google To Suppress Results for Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers

August 18, 2022   |   Tags:

Employees at Google's parent company are urging the search engine to suppress results for pro-life crisis pregnancy centers, according to a petition sent Monday by the company union to Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai. The post Union Petitions Google To Suppress Results for Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


