Union Petitions Google To Suppress Results for Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers

August 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Employees at Google's parent company are urging the search engine to suppress results for pro-life crisis pregnancy centers, according to a petition sent Monday by the company union to Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai. The post Union Petitions Google To Suppress Results for Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...