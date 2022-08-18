Union Petitions Google To Suppress Results for Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers
August 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Employees at Google's parent company are urging the search engine to suppress results for pro-life crisis pregnancy centers, according to a petition sent Monday by the company union to Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai. The post Union Petitions Google To Suppress Results for Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments