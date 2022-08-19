Adderall Supply Crunch Reported At Hundreds Of US Pharmacies

Wall Street's favorite drug of choice is cocaine Adderall, a stimulant that allows traders, analysts, and bankers, working long hours to power through the day with maximum productivity, faces a critical "supply disruption."

Bloomberg reported the National Community Pharmacists Association surveyed 358 store owners and managers about purchasing Adderall and generic versions of the brand between July 25 and Aug. 5, which revealed that 64% said the amphetamine is on backorder.

In late July, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., the largest seller of Adderall in the US, said it encountered "supply disruptions" of the drug, though expected the situation to be resolved in the near term.

Symphony Health has stunning data that shows the massive rise in prescriptions filled for Adderall, nearly quadrupling over the last decade. As of 2021, more than 41 million prescriptions were filled, up 10% from a year ago -- perhaps the latest increase has to do with remote work trends post-Covid.

Bloomberg noted the FDA has yet to report an overall shortage of the amphetamine, though the federal agency said it's aware of Teva's delays.

For the cubicle junkies on Wall Street that consume copious amounts of legal drugs, such as Adderall, you might want to pay attention to Teva's supply crunch.