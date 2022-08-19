Apple Discloses New Security Flaw That Can Allow Attackers To Take "Complete Control" Over iPhones, iPads, & iMacs

Apple has disclosed what are being called "serious" security vulnerabilities with iPhones, iPads and iMacs this week. The vulnerabilities are so significant, they can potentially allow attackers to "take complete control of the devices", according to Sky.

In a non-descript statement on Thursday, Apple said it was "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited".

Everyone that owns the affected devices, which include iPhones after the 6S, new iPads and any Mac running OS Monterey, is being encouraged to update their software as soon as possible. The hack even affects some older iPod models. Remember iPods?

Apple said on its website that means a malicious application "may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges", which is computer lingo for taking full control over your computer, discovering your Anthony Weiner-style photo collection and (even worse) altering your recipe for chicken francese.

Rachel Tobac, the CEO of SocialProof Security, told The Guardian the flaw gives “full admin access to the device” so that anyone can “execute any code as if they are you, the user”. She said that "activists or journalists who might be the targets of sophisticated nation-state spying" should be the most concerned about the flaw.

A second flaw could be exploited if a vulnerable device accessed or processed "maliciously crafted web content [that] may lead to arbitrary code execution", according to Sky, citing TechCrunch.

Apple was mum on further details for the time being, but we will continue keeping a close eye on the story.