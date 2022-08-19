NY Governor Was Mum on Pro-Abortion Firebombing. Now She’s Calling Pro-Life Activists ‘Extremists.’

August 19, 2022

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D., N.Y.) has for weeks remained silent about pro-abortion activists firebombing a pro-life pregnancy center in her state. But when pro-life activists allegedly disrupted services at a Brooklyn Planned Parenthood, the Democrat condemned the "intimidation" from "anti-abortion extremists." The post NY Governor Was Mum on Pro-Abortion Firebombing. Now She’s Calling Pro-Life Activists ‘Extremists.’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



