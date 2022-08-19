The Babylon Bee Explains: Christian Nationalism

August 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

Christian Nationalism is a Satanic movement in which Christians love America and vote for Republicans. It is literally the evilest thing that has ever existed in this country, and the gravest danger the American church has ever faced. It is important to stop this wicked, depraved, idolatrous movement before they organize another insurrection — or worse, elect a Republican.



