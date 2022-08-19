This Harvard Professor Was Found Guilty in the Press. Court Records Tell a Different Story.

August 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On February 8, Lilia Kilburn, a graduate student at Harvard University, made an explosive claim: In the course of a Title IX investigation, the university had obtained notes from her private therapy sessions without her consent—then shared them with a professor who she alleged had sexually assualted her. The professor, John Comaroff, in turn used the notes to "gaslight" Kilburn and undermine her credibility, she said in a lawsuit against the Ivy League school. Harvard, the lawsuit alleged, "opted to protect its star professor over vulnerable students." The post This Harvard Professor Was Found Guilty in the Press. Court Records Tell a Different Story. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...