WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week Vol. 7

August 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden, 79, took another vacation this week in South Carolina, where he stayed for free at a Democratic donor's $20 million oceanfront mansion. He rode his bicycle on the beach like a big boy and didn't even fall! The president declined to speak to reporters because he had to "go get some bathing suits." The post WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week Vol. 7 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...