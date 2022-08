Cops Invaded an Innocent Alzheimer’s Patient’s Home, Broke His Neck and Killed Him And Faced No Jail

August 20, 2022

Issaquah, WA — A Chinese immigrant who moved with his wife in 2010 to seek a better life in the United States had that life ended in 2018 by those sworn to protect and serve. Wangshen Leng, 66, was suffering with Alzheimer’s when police attacked him so violently that they broke his neck and he …



