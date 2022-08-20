The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Property Bailouts in China Are Coming, But They Will Fail, What About the US?

August 20, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Shifting debt doesn’t solve problems says Michael Pettis. Someone has to take the loss. 34 COMMENTS Image from Tweet below. With a major property bust underway, China will not be a global leader in growth. Bailouts will not help explains Michael Pettis at China Financial Markets. 1/5Good piece by Houze Song on why the property …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x