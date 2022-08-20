RINO Leader McConnell Disses America First Candidates so Donald Trump Lights Him Up . . . and His Wife

RINO Supreme Leader Mitch McConnell expressed a lack of faith in the GOP taking back control of the Senate. His reasoning is as ugly as it gets: He isn’t getting as many America-hating candidates nominated as he would like which means he’ll have less control over the caucus whether they take back the Senate or not.

But it’s actually worse than that for the Republican Party as a whole. He would LOVE to prevent November’s “red wave” from hitting the Senate so he could blame election losses on Trump and the America First patriots who support him. He wants the Uniparty Swamp to have permanent control on Capitol Hill and the greatest threat to that are people like Blake Masters and J.D. Vance. But if Trump-backed candidates lose in November, McConnell will solidify his hold over the caucus.

As I noted on Twitter:

Mitch McConnell does not represent Republican Party voters. He represents everything about the @GOP that conservatives and populists hate. He should not be Senate Majority or Minority Leader after this year. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) August 21, 2022

Donald Trump expressed his concerns in the most Trump way possible on Truth Social:

Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States Senate. This is such an affront to honor and to leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!

China Mitch needs to go. pic.twitter.com/aCEkUWngKX — Merissa Hansen (@MerissaHansen17) August 21, 2022

Yep, Trump invoked Elaine Chao and her familial connections to the Chinese Communist Party. And he’s right. McConnell has spent a career getting more money and power from two industries: Big Pharma and Making China Great Again. That’s his schtick and it has worked. This is why I am so adamantly opposed to him being Senate Minority or Majority Leader. He is arguably the worst member of the GOP. In a caucus that includes Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Lindsey Graham, and Susan Collins, that’s saying a lot.

The GOP MUST win control of the Senate in November and Mitch McConnell must not be allowed to lead it any longer.

