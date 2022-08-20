The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Texas School District Pushes Teachers To Take ‘LGBTQIA+’ Training on Taxpayers’ Dime

August 20, 2022   |   Tags:

A Texas school district encouraged K-12 teachers to take paid time off, at taxpayer expense, to take a course on "how to create supportive learning environments for LGBTQIA+" students as young as five years old. The post Texas School District Pushes Teachers To Take ‘LGBTQIA+’ Training on Taxpayers’ Dime appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


