Will 2024 be 1984?

August 20, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Call it fascism, because that’s what it is. From branding parents speaking out against critical race theory and sexual ideology in schools as terrorists to the Mar-a-Lago raid, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s radicalized Justice Department transforms pre-election political opposition into national security threats. The infamous DOJ letter on schools was sent out a month before …


